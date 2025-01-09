Slim chickens and searchlight pictures partner for an iconic giveaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrate the launch of the new film A Complete Unknown and win a dream trip to New York City!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slim Chickens is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Searchlight Pictures to mark the release of 'A Complete Unknown', the highly anticipated film starring Timothée Chalamet as music legend Bob Dylan. To honour this momentous film, Slim Chickens invites fans to embark on a flavourful journey with the New York Sandwich Meal, inspired by the spirit of the Big Apple. Even better, one lucky fan will win a once-in-a- lifetime trip to New York City!

Beginning 6 January 2025, Slim Chickens’ guests can participate in this incredible giveaway by ordering the exclusive New York Sandwich Meal through the Slim Chickens App. Each order of this special meal, featuring the bold and mysterious ‘unknown’ sauce, acts as an entry into the competition. The more meals you enjoy, the greater your chances of winning!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition runs for six weeks, concluding on 10 February 2025, after which one lucky guest will be selected to win an unforgettable trip to NYC, inspired by A Complete Unknown the iconic setting for the movie!

A Complete Unknown

Touch down in the ‘City That Never Sleeps’, hail a cab and make your way to your luxury hotel in the heart of the action! Spend your days exploring the city’s coolest hangouts of the era, key locations featured in the movie, and legendary 60s music venues! Three nights’ luxury hotel accommodation completes this prize trip of a lifetime!

New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a ground-breaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

The New York Sandwich Meal is a bold addition to its menu, featuring the signature ‘unknown’ sauce, created exclusively for this partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Partnering with Searchlight Pictures for the release of A Complete Unknown allows us to celebrate the cultural impact of Dylan’s music in a way that connects with our guests,” stated Ben Blore, Head of Operations at Slim Chickens. “The New York Sandwich Meal and the chance to win a trip to New York City perfectly capture the excitement of this film.”

A New York Sandwich

The New York Sandwich Meal is more than just a meal; it’s an experience. Crafted with inspiration from the vibrant food culture of New York City, it features tender chicken paired with the bold, tangy flavours of the exclusive ‘unknown’ sauce.

Slim Chickens invites fans of great food and timeless music to come together for this limited time offering. Whether you’re a Dylan devotee, a film enthusiast, or simply in search of a new favourite sandwich, the New York Sandwich Meal is sure to hit the right note.

The partnership kicks off on the 6 of January 2025. Don’t miss your chance to enter the giveaway, enjoy the exclusive New York Sandwich Meal, and celebrate the release of A Complete Unknown. Who knows? Your next order might just land you in the heart of New York City!

A Complete Unknown is in UK cinemas January 17.

​