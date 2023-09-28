News you can trust since 1886
Sir Michael Gambon's family confirmed that the actor passed away in hospital surrounded by his wife and son

By Heather Carrick
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST
The family of actor Sir Michael Gambon have confirmed his death at the age of 82.

Sir Michael passed away after a "bout of pneumonia" according to his family. He is known to viewers across the world for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, taking over from the late Richard Harris in the third film of the series.

He was also known for his illustrious stage career, most notably his performances in Shakespeare productions.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

    “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

