The family of a DPD driver who was killed after being attacked by a machete-wielding gang in Shrewsbury have paid tribute saying ‘there are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family’.

Aurman Singh, aged 23, was ambushed by the men on Monday (August 21), as he delivered parcels in Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill. Despite the best efforts from the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day (Tuesday, August 22), four men aged 24, 22, 26 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. On Wednesday, a fifth person was arrested in Peterborough, Cambs., on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a tribute, Aurman’s devastated family said: “There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family. Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

"We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, of West Mercia Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time. Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person however at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery. We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.