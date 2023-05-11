Sainsbury's fellow supermarket competitors have followed its price slash to bread and butter. Tesco, Aldi, and Lidl have all dropped the prices of their own-brand offerings.

The move by the three retailers follows a similar cut to prices by Sainsbury's. It was announced the supermarket giant had dropped the price of some of its bread and butter products earlier this week.

At the time, a selection of bread prices, including Sainsbury's 800g Soft White Medium, Wholemeal Medium, Wholemeal Thick and Toastie White loaves dropped to 75p. The retailer's own-brand salted and unsalted butter was also reduced to £1.89.

Lidl and Aldi soon followed suit, along with supermarket giant, Tesco. Similar prices across their own brand of bread and butter products were announced on Wednesday (May 10).

The cut in the price of bread and butter from the four retailers comes as Aldi was once again named the cheapest supermarket by Which?. The consumer champion found that Aldi had the cheapest basket cost at £69.99 in April 2023.