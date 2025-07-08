Rochdale clinical research community gather to celebrate the 5 year anniversary of Panthera’s Rochdale clinical research clinic

On Thursday 26th June 2025, Panthera - the UK’s largest Site Management Organisation (SMO) which runs clinical trials on behalf of global pharmaceutical companies - held an event to celebrate the five year anniversary of its Rochdale clinical research clinic. The Mayor of Rochdale, Councillor Janet Emsley attended as guest of honour and was joined by local healthcare professionals involved in clinical research, clients and members of Panthera’s Rochdale team.

Several patients were also in attendance who spoke at the event sharing the positive impact that trials at Panthera have had on their quality of life.

Panthera, which recruits patients and operates clinical trials at six dedicated clinical trial clinics across the UK on behalf of its global pharmaceutical clients, launched at the end of 2019 and opened its second site in Rochdale in 2020.

Panthera’s Rochdale clinical research clinic has a team of 20 highly skilled professionals and conducts late-stage clinical studies across a range of therapy areas including general medicine, respiratory, vaccines, cardiovascular, neurology, and oncology. The Rochdale clinic has randomized over 2,000 patients onto commercial trials and has been involved in the development of many new medications including, migraine treatments, cardiovascular medications and several COVID vaccinations. The site sits within the NHS Northern Care Alliance Trust and works closely with Primary and Secondary care and the NIHR (National Institute for Health and Care Research).

Panthera patient volunteer Philip Hewitt speaks to guests about his experience at Panthera

Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera commented:

“It is fantastic to have such strong local support, not only from fellow healthcare professionals in Rochdale but also the patients in the community who volunteer to take part in clinical research studies and our amazing team at the Rochdale clinic. We look forward to continuing to bring the very best clinical research and improving the health and wealth of our community around Rochdale”.

Panthera’s Rochdale clinic provides local patients and GPs the opportunity to participate in the latest groundbreaking clinical research. Patient volunteers gain additional benefits from taking part such as regular health assessments, access to new treatments, as well as helping to advance medical science for future generations.

The Mayor of Rochdale, Councillor Janey Emsley, commented:

Panthera’s Rochdale site which has eight consulting rooms, a fully equipped laboratory, with state of the art research facilities and ample parking for patients

“It was an honour to join Panthera to celebrate the five year anniversary of its Rochdale clinical research clinic and a pleasure to meet so many of the people who are involved in the vital work of developing new medicines. I am delighted that people living in Rochdale have the opportunity to take part in this research not only for themselves , but also for the health of our children, grandchildren and future generations”.

One of the patients who attended the event, 70 year old Philip Hewitt from Royton, Oldham, told guests:

“I was invited to take part in an Asthma at Panthera’s Rochdale clinic. When I first visited the clinic I was very nervous but my fears were soon eased by the friendly faces and professional staff that welcomed me. After finishing the study I was asked if I would like to continue with a further study – I agreed without hesitation. The way in which Panthera conducts their studies is excellent and I would have no hesitation in recommending them to my family and friends and I would be more than happy to participate in any future studies which I may be suitable for. I would like to thank Panthera and the fantastic team of Doctors and Nurses at the Rochdale clinic for their help and care given to me. It has been a huge benefit to me and my quality of life, and my chronic condition has improved significantly for which I am very grateful”.

Since launching in 2019, Panthera has rapidly grown to be the largest SMO in the UK recruiting patients and running late stage clinical trials on behalf of ten of the top twelve global pharmaceutical companies and seven of the top Contract Research Organisations (CROs) across a wide range of therapy areas including vaccines, cardiovascular, general medicine, neurology, respiratory, rheumatology and cancer.

For more information about Panthera Biopartners - Home - Panthera Bio (panthera-bio.com)