Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

With a century of rich history behind it, the report considers how Murrayfield Stadium will evolve over the next 100 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Gas and Scottish Rugby have released a landmark report with respected Applied Futurist Tom Cheesewright imagining the next 100 years of Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic venue.

With a century of rich history behind it, the report considers how Murrayfield Stadium will evolve over the next 100 years to service the sports and events it hosts, the fans who visit, the city in which it exists, and the wider environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From robot pitches that can stand up and walk away, to ‘space mirrors’ that can light up the pitch on demand, the report includes a series of possibilities driven by the expected rapid advancements in technology as well as energy transition across the next 100 years.

It’s even predicted that Scottish Gas Murrayfield could shift from a net energy consumer into an ‘energy bank’ for the local community, generating and storing energy for others to use; including hugely advanced solar panels that turn non-visible light into energy that can be used to power the community.

This pursuit of a cleaner economy in Scotland is expected to accelerate this energy transition at the stadium, building on the important work that Scottish Gas is already doing to both decarbonise the Murrayfield Estate and to support grassroots clubs with its Community and Club Net Zero Fund.

More highlights from the Futurist report include:

• ‘Space mirrors’ that would allow light from the sun to be redirected and focused to light up the pitch on demand, creating a daytime effect just for the area required, at any time of the day or night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Fitting segments of the pitch with powerful robotic legs that would allow it to stand up and walk away, while alternative surfaces walk in for different sports and events.

• Landing pads around the stadium that will allow fans to arrive by aerotaxi (‘flying car’) – a giant-sized version of today’s toy drones, that can carry passengers.

• Robots rolling through tunnels in the stand construction before popping up in front of you to deliver food and drink at exactly the right temperature, whether hot or cold.

• Creating an instantly ‘transformable stadium’ that uses “artificial muscles” and lightweight alloys to rapidly convert stands into more intimate concert venues with steeply banked seating, or conversely to allow the stands to extend out and create extra seating and spaces for bigger events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Hosting of new sports that combine futuristic gameplay with real athleticism, such as VR-controlled robot wrestling, or pedal-powered drone racing.

But it’s not all flying cars and robots. Some of the most interesting predictions include the continuation of existing infrastructure, such as the trams that already transport supporters to the stadium, which are predicted to become lighter, quieter and more efficient, but will still look familiar to today’s visitors.

Applied Futurist, Tom Cheesewright commented: "Stadiums are the venue for some of the most powerful shared human experiences. So to imagine the future of Scottish Gas Murrayfield is really about imagining the future of human experience and how it might be transformed by time - and technology. How we power these experiences, and every other aspect of our lives, is one of the defining issues of our day, so this has been a deeply engaging - and enjoyable - project. I'm really excited about some of the futures we have seen, from the practical to the fantastical, from a stadium that provides power to the community, to one that transforms like a giant robot."

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive of Centrica - owner of Scottish Gas, said: “Murrayfield is one of the world's iconic sporting venues. We are incredibly proud that today it is known as Scottish Gas Murrayfield as part of our commitment to supporting rugby communities across Scotland by decarbonising the Murrayfield Estate and providing funding for grassroots clubs to lower their energy bills. And while we’re immensely proud of the impact of our partnership, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries further to create a greener, cleaner and healthier Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This report not only throws up some really exciting innovations that would enhance the supporter experience, it also carefully considers how changes to the economy, the population, and the climate could drive innovation in the energy sector. Our job is to harness those innovations to support the communities that this great stadium serves.”

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Gerry Devine, Scottish Rugby’s Head of Stadium Operations, said: “Scottish Gas Murrayfield has been at the heart of Scottish Rugby for a century, so seeing the futurist cast his expert eye forward another hundred years is really exciting. It helps us imagine new ways to both protect our planet and identify new opportunities to enhance our supporter experience, for whom Murrayfield must remain synonymous with quality and a great day out. Our focus is on meeting today’s demands and tomorrow’s challenges. Operating our iconic stadium requires constant investment, innovation, and care, embracing the technology we currently have at our disposal.

“Murrayfield has always been prepared to innovate, including the famed electric blanket that was a first when installed in the 1950s! We’re already working hard to upgrade water systems, replace key infrastructure, and improve energy efficiency. I’m sure the futurist’s vision will inspire supporters – the ideas for Murrayfield to power its local community are certainly worthy of further conversation.”

Commenting on the role the stadium plays for Scotland’s communities, MP Christine Jardine said: “The mere mention of the name Murrayfield evokes a unique mixture of pride, nostalgia and patriotic sporting fervour for many of us; but now we can also add excited anticipation for the next hundred years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For a century now Scottish Gas Murrayfield has been a jewel in Scotland’s sporting crown while providing valuable resource to the local community, and with these thought-provoking ideas for the future that contribution looks to become even greater and set an example for similar venues across the country.”