This shocking dash-cam footage shows reckless drivers narrowly avoiding carnage on the streets of Staffordshire.

One BMW driver can be seen escaping a head-on crash by a split second after it swerved onto the wrong side of the road.

Van drives wrong-way at roundabout

A van driver is also captured in the dramatic video almost causing a smash by driving the wrong-way around a roundabout.

The video also shows a cyclist in a close call with a truck while one impatient Ford pick-up driver mounted a pavement to avoid traffic.

Others were captured going through red lights - one as a woman was about to cross at a pedestrian crossing and another at a set of roadworks.

Police released footage showing a string of heart-stopping near-misses on the roads of Staffordshire.

Road fatalities

Staffordshire Police shared the footage on social media as part of an ongoing campaign following 45 deaths on their roads within the last 12 months.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the force said: "As part of our Look Again campaign we’re sharing a few eye-opening clips of poor and reckless driving behaviours to highlight the potential dangers out there."

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson added: "Over the last year we have seen a high number of fatalities on roads across the county with 45 people sadly losing their lives.

"Every road death is a tragedy and something we want to avoid.

"Through our new road safety campaign, Look Again, we want to reinforce that as drivers we all have the ability to make our roads safer by taking simple actions.