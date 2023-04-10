Rebecca Ferguson shares the first picture of her baby after ‘surprise’ pregnancy

Two months after announcing the birth of her first child, Rebecca Ferguson has shared a photo of her and her baby celebrating Easter with her family.

The X-Factor star shared the photo with her 122K followers on Instagram in a post captioned: “Another little bunny enjoying this time of year! My creative kids put together a wonderful spread and we spent the day decorating. Happy Easter!” The photo shows the doting mum cradling her baby, slightly obscured by Easter decorations.

Rebecca gave birth on Valentine’s Day and announced it on Instagram by posting a picture of her baby’s arm. This was the first fans knew about her pregnancy, as she was able to keep it a secret the entire time she was pregnant.

“Surprise! Turns out I can keep a secret,” Rebecca captioned the photo that left fans both stunned and delighted. Rebecca now has four children, with her newest addition being her first with her husband Jonny Hughes.

She shares her two eldest children with ex Karl Dures and her third child with an ex who left her after finding out about the pregnancy. Rebecca and Jonny married in December 2022, which she also announced in a surprise Instagram post after the couple announced their engagement in January 2022.

Fans took to the comments of her latest post, showering Rebecca with love and congratulations.“Beautiful. You were born to be a mama,” said one fan.

“So happy for you. You’re so full of love and deserve the world!” commented another.

