Festival fans have had a delightful start to their Tuesday morning with news of more acts announced for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival. Amongst the new names confirmed on BBC Radio 1 are Arlow Parks and Mimi Webb.

Other acts confirmed on Greg James’ Radio 1 breakfast show were Sub Focus & Dimension, Rina Sawayama and Easy Life. The full stage splits of all the acts announced today is coming soon.

Mother Mother and Liverpool singer Jamie Webster have been announced this morning to be playing at Reading and Leeds 2023. Also joining them will be the Amazons and Sea Girls.

A range of heavier bands have also been announced today. Normandie, Magnolia Park, Pinkshift and Games We Play as well as Kent-based nu-metal titans Graphic Nature will all be bringing a set to the festivals this summer. These will be joined by High Vis, Meet Me @ The Altar and neon ‘ugly pop’ queen ZAND. Flying the flag for hardcore will be Knocked Loose and tenacious punks Scowl. New age rockers Yonaka and from across the pond EKKSTACY have also been added.

Reading and Leeds 2023 will also welcome some of the hottest breakthrough hip-hop and rap artists including D Double E, West London’s lofi hip-hop riser Finn Foxell, UK garage, soul and hip-hop fuser KiLLOWEN, Tottenham’s Nippa, and Kenny Allstar. Also added is upcoming rap prospect Sainte, freestyle queen and emotive songwriter ShaSimone, rising Afrobeat rapper BZ, American digicore singer and rapper midwxst, and gritty South London hip-hop hopeful Proph. Further names include K-Trap, J Fado, breakthrough Leeds drill artist Temz and Malaki.

The second wave of acts join an already star studded line-up. The already confirmed headliners for 2023 are Billie Eilish, The Killers, and Sam Fender. Also previously announced are Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Imagine Dragons and many more.

Reading Festival takes place at Richfield Avenue, whilst Leeds Festival is at Bramham Park in Leeds. Both festivals take place on the weekend of August 25-27.