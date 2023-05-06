Rugby league players were forced to flee for their safety after a bull ran riot on the pitch as they warmed up before a match. The rampaging animal caused havoc before kick off as Catalans Dragons took on St Helens at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Super League on Friday (May 5).

Players on both sides were limbering up for the big clash when the bull, thought to be part of the pre-match entertainment, broke free from its handler. In footage captured by Sky Sports cameras, the bull charges after Catalans players, who were warming up in red training shirts.

Stars and coaching staff of the French club were seen running for their lives, dumping balls and tackle pads as some even leapt into the stands to get to safety. After 30 seconds of chaos, the bull is finally coaxed off the pitch by a female handler and reunited with another bull that had been paraded before the game.

Fans were quick to see the funny side on social media, with one wag joking: “How do we get more people to watch rugby league? Let’s release a bull onto the field and make the players run for their lives.”

Another wrote: “I love this sport so much. Never change, Rugby League. Never change.” A third made reference to former World Club Champions Bradford Bulls by quipping: “Unconfirmed reports that Bradford have already made a loan approach.”

