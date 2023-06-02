Raleigh has announced it is relaunching the iconic Chopper bike which rocketed to popularity in the 1970s. At present, the original MK2 Choppers are still selling for a fortune at auctions.

But this year, retro-lovers will be able to get their hands on a new Raleigh Chopper after four years of meticulous research and product development to relaunch the product. The bike will be available to purchase later this month - but it will come with a hefty price tag.

Lee Kidger, managing director at Raleigh, said: “The Raleigh Chopper is the most iconic bike Raleigh has ever made, arguably the most iconic bike in British history.

“Selling millions of units worldwide during the 70s; the Chopper cemented its place in British culture and to this day evokes a feeling of nostalgia for the era. The original bikes cost around £35. Bringing the bike into 2023 has legally required a few minor tweaks, but the new Chopper is as close to the original as possible. Fans will still find the one-piece saddle, mid-frame gear shifter, and a slightly lowered sissy bar.

“This new model is as close as we could get to the original Mk2 released in 1972, while still meeting today’s required standards. The Chopper is still seen by the Raleigh team as the jewel in the brand’s crown. A legacy to be admired, protected, and never forgotten”.

When we checked, people were selling original Raleigh Chopper bikes for up to £4,000 on Ebay.

How to buy new Raleigh Chopper & price

