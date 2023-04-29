Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will finally transport fans back to the ton (high society in the United Kingdom during the late Regency era) with a new slate of characters and fierce scandals. The Shondaland show will centre around fan favourite Queen Charlotte and her mysterious relationship with King George.

Following on from Bridgerton’s highly anticipated second season the showrunners announced in May 2022 that the spin off had been greenlit. The news was greeted by thrilled fans who have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the Netflix sensation based on the Julia Quinn novels, and now another actress has been announced as joining the cast.

The show will run across two timelines.

The exciting announcement was confirmed on the Bridgerton social media accounts with a statement that read: “Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifo, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed.”

So, who is headed to the ton in this new Bridgerton story? Here’s everything you need to know including the release date.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release date

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to drop on Netflix on May 4, 2023.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story full cast

India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest will star as young Queen Charlotte and young King George in the Bridgerton spin-off

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, the Queen of Great Britain and Ireland

of Great Britain and Ireland India Amarteifio as young Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Violet, Dowager Viscountess Bridgerton

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Ledger

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, the Queen’s gossip-mongering secretary

Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley

Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta

Corey Mylchreest as young King George III

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Violet’s mother

Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Violet’s father

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

You can be the first to watch by signing up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

