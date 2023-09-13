Watch more videos on Shots!

Nestle has revealed it will be bringing back a Quality Street fan favourite this year after more than two decades. People will be able to get their hands on the formerly discontinued “coffee creme” flavour later this month - just in time for Christmas.

However, the chocolate treat won’t be found in Quality Street tubs. It will only be available inside the Quality Street festive cracker and advent calendar.

The festive cracker will be on sale for £6 and the advent calendar for £10. Both products will be available from September 20 and can be found at John Lewis and Waitrose.

Sharing the news on its social media pages, Quality Street said: “YOU ASKED, WE LISTENED…we’re bringing back COFFEE CREME as a limited edition for Christmas 2023! Available in selected @JohnLewisRetail and @waitrose stores later this month. Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for details on how to get your hands on it.”

The coffee creme hasn’t featured in a Quality Street tub since the nineties. Gone but apparently not forgotten.

Commenting on the post, Alison Baker replied: “Can’t wait, will be scouring @JohnLewisRetail and @waitrose.” Diana McCarthy added: “At last, some good news! Quality Street is bringing back the coffee creme.”