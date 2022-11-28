Primark has announced that it will be opening four new stores in the UK over the next two years. The high street retailer will be investing a huge £140 million into its new and existing stores in the hopes of reaffirming its commitment to UK retail by boosting local shopping areas and creating at least 850 jobs.

Primark chiefs plan to extend and invest in existing stores by locating its stores in Bradford and High Wycombe to higher profile locations and refurbishing and upgrading its current stores on high streets, retail parks and shopping centres.

Paul Marchant, Chief Executive at Primark, said: “The UK is our biggest market and, as we continue to grow and expand our business internationally, we remain as committed as ever to investing in our stores to offer more customers our great value clothing, beauty, homewares and much more. Busy towns and cities benefit us all – we want to see thriving high streets and shopping centres where people come together and enjoy spending time.

“Through today’s investment, we’re playing a part in ensuring that UK retail continues to grow and thrive and give people another reason to visit their local high street.”

This investment builds on the launch of its Click + Collect trial earlier in November which is on trial in 25 stores across the North of England and Wales. Primark customers can buy an extended range of kids’ clothing, accessories and nursery products as part of the new service. Meanwhile, in response to the growing popularity of the store’s Home range, a second dedicated Primark Home space will open in its Liverpool store, following on from the success of Primark Home in Merry Hill, West Midlands.

Where Primark will be opening new stores

Primark has announced that it will open new stores in Bury St Edmunds, Craigavon, Salisbury and Teesside Park over the next two years.