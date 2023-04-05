Power showers could be banned amid Government plans to save water

Power showers could be banned following as the Government looks for ways to save water. The plans could come into effect as it has been revealed ministers want to cut demand from 144 litres per day to 122 litres per day by 2038.

In an effort to safeguard the UK’s water supplies, a new standard for showers and taps could be brought into practice. This would restrict the amount of water they use.

Up to 16 litres of water per minute are used by power showers. That means just a five-minute shower could use 80 litres in comparison to 20 litres in a typical shower.

The Government is also looking at a new mandatory water efficiency label. This could also be applied to toilets as dual-flush loos use more water.

The Environment Agency previously warned that “a serious risk that some parts of the country will run out of water in the next 20 years”. Officials also want to cut non-household water by 9 per cent in 15 years.