Poundland is launching online shopping after buying rival Poundshop.com

Customers of Poundland will be able to purchase items online for the first time after the company completed its takeover of online discounter, Poundshop.

The bargain retailer said the acquisition is part of a wider ‘transformation of Poundland’ that will launch a national roll-out of its own online store.

What is Poundshop.com?

Poundshop.com was founded in 2014 and has almost 400,000 customers across the UK.

The online store employs 65 workers at its distribution hub in Wednesbury, West Midlands, and has said all jobs will remain protected under the new ownership.

A spokesman also confirmed all online orders will continue to be processed as normal during the transference.

How has Poundland expanded?

Poundland trialled online shopping last year to customers in Birmingham and Walsall.

The retailer than branched out to the entirety of the Midlands and into South Yorkshire.

According to bosses, the next stage in the expansion is to launch Pep&Co clothing and homewares beyond the UK by offering a Dealz online service in The Republic of Ireland.

The rollout follows the opening of seven new stores last year including in Rayleigh, Essex and Southampton in Hampshire.

The company also expanded its clothing partnership and frozen food range.

Poundland managing director, Barry Williams, said: “It’s great to warmly welcome the Poundshop.com team to Poundland.

“This acquisition puts power and pace behind our aspirations to make our amazing products and value available to customers across the UK and Ireland, however they choose to shop.”