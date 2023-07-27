Three free games will be joining the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog in August 2023, including Death’s Door. Sony have confirmed that the three games will be joining the PlayStation subscription service for Extra and Premium tier subscribers on August 1.

The subscription service is split into three tiers with the Essential tier (£6.99 monthly) receiving a handful of free games each month. The other tiers include PlayStation Plus Extra (£10.99 monthly) and Premium (£13.49 monthly), which offer additional benefits to players, including access to even more free games.

It has also been announced that Sea of Stars will be available for free for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on launch day which is August 29.

PlayStation Plus August games

PGA Tour 2K23

Dreams

Death’s Door

Games leaving PlayStation Plus in August

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Borderlands 3

Carmageddon: Max Damage

The Crew 2

DCL - The Game

GRIP

Nidhogg

8-Bit Armies