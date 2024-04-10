Watch: Passport fees and rules - when will the price increase and what is the “10-year rule”?
The fee for a new or replacement passport will increase on April 11. UK travellers visiting the EU are also being told to be aware of the "10-year rule".
Watch the video to hear travel industry professional Michael Edwards, CEO of Explore Worldwide, discuss the price increase for passports and the EU “10-year rule”.
How much does it cost to get or renew a passport?
If you need to renew or replace your passport, it will currently cost £82.50 if you apply online and £93 if you fill in a paper form. For a child’s passport, it’s £53.50 (online) and £64 (by post). The fee is higher if you apply from abroad or if you need the passport quicker.
Fees are increasing from April 11. For an adult, applying online, it will cost £88.50 and £100 for post applications. For children, it will be £57.50 for an online application and £69 if applying by post.
What is the EU “10-year rule”?
It is important to make sure your passport is valid for EU travel. Most EU countries do not accept passports issued over 10 years before the date of travel - the “10-year rule”. Your UK passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the EU country and be valid for at least three months after the date you leave.
