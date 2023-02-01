Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne, 74 has cancelled his UK tour as he is ‘not physically capable’ following a major accident. Osbourne made the announcement on Instagram to inform his loyal fans on February 1.

Ozzy Osbourne had around 20 UK and Europe tour dates this year due to commence in May. But due to an accident four years ago where he damaged his spine, he has said he is not able to ‘deal with the travel required’ for the tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post read: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Most Popular

He thanked his fans for “patiently” holding onto their tickets for “all this time” but he has now “come to the realisation” that he is not “physically capable” of doing the upcoming European/UK tour dates.

“Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country,” he added.

I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.

I love you all…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to get a refund for Ozzy Osbourne tour