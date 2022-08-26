NTA 2022: Robbie Williams to perform in ITV’s National Television Awards show - how to watch and get tickets
Robbie Williams will open National TV Awards 2022 with a performance celebrating 25 years as a solo-artist.
The National Television Awards has announced that Robbie Williams will open the show with an exclusive performance.
Celebrating 25-years as a solo artist, Williams is set to release his thirteenth studio album, XXV, on September 9.
The former Take That member will play a variety of his greatest hits at Wembley’s OVO Arena as the star-spangled evening celebrates a year in television.
Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the official National TV Awards account said: “It’s official… Robbie Williams will be opening this year’s NTAs! #NTAs2022”
Fans were over the moon with one user replying, “Oh my absolutely buzzing”.
A second user added: “Great News!! Everyone loves a bit of Let Me Entertain You..”
How to watch the National Television Awards 2022
The National Television Awards 2022 is set to be broadcast live on ITV from 8pm on Thursday, September 15.
You can watch it live & on catch-up by visiting ITV streaming service ITVHUB.
How to get National Television Awards 2022 tickets
You are still able to get tickets for the National Television Awards 2022 by visiting the Ticketmaster website.
National Television Awards 2022 full shortlist and how to vote
The full shortlist of nominees has been announced and now it’s down to the public to vote for their favourite shows, cast and crew.
Fans can vote on the official National Television Awards website.
Votes must be in by 12pm on Thursday, 15 September ahead of the live NTA ceremony that evening.
National Television Awards full shortlist
New Drama
Heartstopper
Time
Trigger Point
This Is Going To Hurt
Talent Show
Strictly Come Dancing
Britain’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Authored Documentary
Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: Inside My Head
Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Returning Drama
Bridgerton
The Split
Peaky Blinders
Call The Midwife
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Graham Norton
Bradley Walsh
Factual Entertainment
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Gogglebox
Drama Performance
Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton - Bridgerton
Vicky McClure - Lana Washington - Trigger Point
Cillian Murphy - Thomas Shelby - Peaky Blinders
Nicola Walker - Hannah - The Split
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Taskmaster
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night
The Graham Norton Show
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Serial Drama
Neighbours
Emmerdale
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Expert
Sir David Attenborough - The Green Planet
Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show
Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson’s Farm
Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
Serial Drama Performance
Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis - EastEnders
Mark Charnock - Marlon Dingle - Emmerdale
Gillian Wright - Jean Slater - EastEnders
Paige Sandhu - Meena Jutla - Emmerdale
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Beat the Chasers
The 1% Club
In for a Penny
Rising Star
Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma - Bridgerton
Joe Locke - Charlie Spring - Heartstopper
Kit Connor - Nick Nelson - Heartstopper
Paddy Bever - Max Turner - Coronation Street
Daytime
This Morning
The Chase
Loose Women
The Repair Shop
Comedy
Derry Girls
After Life
Not Going Out
Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
David Williams - Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing
