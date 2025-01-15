Northwich care home celebrates National Cheese Lovers Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Daneside Mews Care Home, in Northwich, Cheshire, has been celebrating all things cheese to mark National Cheese Lovers Day on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheese Lovers Day is an annual event which celebrates the art of cheesemaking, and the different types of textures, rich flavours and types of cheeses that enhance culinary experiences.

Residents at Daneside Mews Care Home have enjoyed celebrating the special day by hosting a cheese and wine night. Residents enjoyed the cheese and wine night alongside their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents enjoyed expanding their taste buds to explore the vast diverse range of cheeses on offer, including sampling new and exotic varieties to revisiting their beloved classic favourite cheeses. Residents indulged in their favourite dairy delights, including tangy blue cheese, creamy Brie cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, Cranberry, Apricot and much more.

HC-One Daneside Mews Care Home’s cheese and wine selection

The selection of cheeses was accompanied by a choice of wines, including red and white. Residents enjoyed taking part in a singalong and were soon tapping along and up on their feet dancing to their favourite tunes.

Kali Whitbread, Home Manager at HC-One’s Daneside Mews Care Home, stated:

“All of our residents and their family and friends enjoyed our cheese and wine night. It was so lovely to see the residents socialising and having a great laugh together.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes