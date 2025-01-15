Northwich care home celebrates National Cheese Lovers Day

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
HC-One’s Daneside Mews Care Home, in Northwich, Cheshire, has been celebrating all things cheese to mark National Cheese Lovers Day on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Cheese Lovers Day is an annual event which celebrates the art of cheesemaking, and the different types of textures, rich flavours and types of cheeses that enhance culinary experiences.

Residents at Daneside Mews Care Home have enjoyed celebrating the special day by hosting a cheese and wine night. Residents enjoyed the cheese and wine night alongside their family and friends.

Residents enjoyed expanding their taste buds to explore the vast diverse range of cheeses on offer, including sampling new and exotic varieties to revisiting their beloved classic favourite cheeses. Residents indulged in their favourite dairy delights, including tangy blue cheese, creamy Brie cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, Cranberry, Apricot and much more.

HC-One Daneside Mews Care Home’s cheese and wine selectionHC-One Daneside Mews Care Home’s cheese and wine selection
HC-One Daneside Mews Care Home’s cheese and wine selection

The selection of cheeses was accompanied by a choice of wines, including red and white. Residents enjoyed taking part in a singalong and were soon tapping along and up on their feet dancing to their favourite tunes.

Kali Whitbread, Home Manager at HC-One’s Daneside Mews Care Home, stated:

“All of our residents and their family and friends enjoyed our cheese and wine night. It was so lovely to see the residents socialising and having a great laugh together.”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes

