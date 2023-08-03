News you can trust since 1886
Ninja unveil brand new 10.4L MegaZone FlexiDrawer air fryer 'perfect for family meals'

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 07:52 BST- 2 min read
As one of the UK's leading brands for air fryers, Ninja has unveiled its latest game-changing creation which has all the potential to be the most sought-after cooking gadget in recent history.

The retailer has launched the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK which is priced at £269.99 per unit. Due to growing demand, it has sold out on the Ninja website, and stock is flying off the shelves at outlets like John Lewis, Currys, Argos and Very.

The Ninja MegaZone FlexiDrawer is perfect to cook for five people and has enough space for an entire Sunday roast - Credit: Ninja
One of the key selling points of the brand new air fryer is the FlexiDrawer feature which gives you the ability to remove the divider and transform it from a DualZone to MegaZone. You'll have yourself extra-large space of 10.4L perfect to cook family meals and even has the capacity for an entire Sunday roast - including a 2kg leg of lamb.

    DualZone enables you to cook two different foods in two different ways in two independent zones. All you have to do is sync the times and temperatures using the relevant functions to make sure that everything is ready at the same time.

    The Ninja Foodi FlexiDrawer 10.4 will have a whopping seven cooking functions to take advantage of: max crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate and prove. It is also non-stick and dishwasher safe.

    Air fryers have become the recent craze to hit the UK in recent times as its proven to be more energy-efficient, with meal preparation estimated to be 65% faster than a regular fan oven. Foodies are taking a liking to the new technology amid the soaring cost of living crisis which is financially crippling households up and down the country.

