Nine in 10 parents claim bedtime is the hardest routine to reset after summer, according to research.

A poll, of 1,000 parents of four-12-year-olds, revealed their child resisting an earlier bedtime (49 per cent), and too much screen time before bed (38 per cent) were among the main reasons.

Others say it is the later summer bedtimes becoming the norm (39 per cent), or even the parents themselves being out of their usual term time routine (33 per cent).

But one in 20 are unsure what a ‘good’ bedtime routine even looks like, and one in five only start thinking about reintroducing structure in the final days of the summer holidays.

It also emerged getting back into the habit of doing homework (36 per cent), getting out of the door in time for school (26 per cent) and sticking to a set wind down period before bed (23 per cent) were among the other ‘back to school’ challenges faced by parents.

The study was commissioned by Pampers Ninjamas, which has launched a free downloadable ‘Reset the Routine’ evening activity chart [https://www.ninjamas-pyjama-pants.pampers.co.uk/], co-created with child psychologist, Dr. Kimberley Bennett, to help families - especially those experiencing bedwetting - re-build sustainable, stress-free habits.

Dr. Kimberley Bennett said: “Back-to-school season is always a time of transition for families, and it’s completely natural for children - and parents - to feel a little overwhelmed.

“One of the biggest challenges is getting routines back on track, especially around sleep.

“After a summer of relaxed bedtimes, returning to early mornings and structured evenings can feel like a shock to the system.

“It’s easy to underestimate how regulating routine can be.

“It helps children feel secure because they know what to expect. When it comes to bedwetting, a calm, predictable evening can make all the difference in helping children feel confident and in control.

“Although it’s rarely talked about, it’s more common than many parents realise, and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about.

“When it comes to bedwetting, patience, reassurance, and practical support are key.”

The study also found that when it comes to sleep, 48 per cent rely on set bedtimes to help build good habits, while 43 per cent aim to read before bed.

But, on average, children go to bed more than an hour later during the summer holidays than they do in term-time.

More than six in 10 (63 per cent) reported that their children’s ability to concentrate at school is influenced by their bedtime rituals.

And 53 per cent think it has an overall impact on their development, according to data from OnePoll.com.

With 90 per cent of parents stating bedtime routines are just as important for them, as they are for their children.

It also emerged 23 per cent of mums and dads would like advice around bedtime routines to help them manage bedwetting with confidence.

Yi Chang, Pampers Ninjamas brand director, added: “We know that routines help children feel secure, especially during transitional times like the return to school, which can often have an impact on bedwetting.

“We know that periods of bedwetting are completely normal, particularly during the back-to-school period – and we want to reassure parents that we have product solutions and free resources to help families manage this.

“Whether it’s adjusting to a new classroom, navigating friendship changes, or coping with the emotional weight of a busy school week, these worries can show up in different ways - and for some children, that includes wet nights.”

Top 10 reasons parents find bedtime routines hard for their child to get back into:

1. The child resists going to bed earlier

2. Later summer bedtimes became the norm

3. Too much screen time before bed

4. We've lost the rhythm of our old routines

5. Parents are also out of routine

6. It's harder to get them up in the mornings

7. The child is overtired and overstimulated

8. We feel guilty about saying “no” during holidays

9. Trying to do too many things at once

10. Lack of motivation to enforce structure