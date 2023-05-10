A New York civil jury has found the former president of the United States, Donald Trump sexually abused, but did not rape, E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room.

Carroll alleged that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid 1990s, and then claimed he defamed her when he called her case on his Truth Social platform ‘a hoax and a lie’ and ‘a complete con job’.

The jury, which was made up of six men and three women, awarded the columnist almost $3 million (£2.3 million) in damages for proving her defamation claim, as well as roughly $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages for Carroll’s civil battery allegations.

Jurors deliberated for two-and-a-half hours in a Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday (May 9) before reaching their verdict. However, Trump will face no jail time as the findings are civil instead of criminal.

Shortly after the verdict was delivered, Trump took to Truth Social, saying: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is, this verdict is a disgrace - a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

Despite being given until Sunday evening to testify, Trump did not appear at the trial. Over a dozen women have accused him of sexual misconduct, with Carroll’s case the first to have success in court.

Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign stated that ‘this case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win’. They added: “In jurisdictions wholly controlled by the Democratic Party our nation’s justice system is now compromised by extremist left-wing politics.”

The suit was filed under the Adult Survivor’s Act, which was only signed into law in New York last year. It grants abuse victims a one-time opportunity to sue their alleged perpetrators.