Netflix ad-supported service to launch in November for a discounted price - how much is it and start date
It’s reported that the streaming service has lost over one million subscribers in 2022
Streaming giants Netflix has announced that they will launch a new streaming option, which includes ads for a discounted price as they face a fight to keep viewers.
According to reports, The company lost more than one million subscribers in the first half of this year, with an update on that figure imminent.
The massive loss of subscribers comes amid the cost of living prices, with millions of households looking to scale back on expenses.
"We’re confident that ... we now have a price and plan for every fan," the company said in a press release.
"While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead."