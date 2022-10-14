Streaming giants Netflix has announced that they will launch a new streaming option, which includes ads for a discounted price as they face a fight to keep viewers.

According to reports, The company lost more than one million subscribers in the first half of this year, with an update on that figure imminent.

The massive loss of subscribers comes amid the cost of living prices, with millions of households looking to scale back on expenses.

"We’re confident that ... we now have a price and plan for every fan," the company said in a press release.

