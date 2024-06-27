Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rock legend’s tour has ground to a halt after more than one member of the band became too poorly to continue.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have postponed their remaining Love Earth Tour dates due to illness hitting “a couple of us”.

The Canadian and American star began his career in the 1960s and was proud to still be performing at the age of 78. The Love Earth Tour was announced in February and timed with the release of album F***in' Up.

A statement on Young’s website said: “The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. Great audiences and music. We have had a blast!

'When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.

'We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! 'We know many of you made travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.

“Health is # 1…. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for for us…. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy… Love Earth.”

The next concert on the original schedule was to be in Toronto at the beginning of July followed Ottawa, London, Ontario, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.