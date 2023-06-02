It’s one of Britain’s most loved and iconic dishes, and it’s got its own day as June 2 marks National Fish & Chips Day. The annual event serves as a delightful reminder of the nation’s love affair with this iconic dish.

Britain has many iconic dishes, including a full English breakfast, a roast dinner, shepherd’s pie and more. But according to Brits, no dishes come close to fish and chips. Brits collectively eat 167 million portions of fish and chips a year, according to UK Fisheries.

Despite the dish being widely popular, people are still very divided on the ‘perfect’ fish and chips meal. Some people forego fish altogether, opting for a pie, pasty, a battered sausage or something else.

A debate also rages over whether you have curry sauce, mushy peas or gravy over your chips. For National Fish & Chips Day, we asked the country what they have on their chips.

When it comes to which topping people have on their chips, there’s a huge north vs south divide. A YouGov poll of around 36,000 chip lovers revealed ketchup is the preference in the south.