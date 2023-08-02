Nandos has added two new items to its menu for the first-time ever and fans are delighted. The Peri-peri chicken chain revealed it has added two frozen cocktails to its drinks menu for chicken-lovers to sip on while they enjoy their Portugese-style meal.

The new additions named the PERi-cante and the Sunset Slushie will be available at selected restaurants and set you back £7.95 per 190 ml glass. The PERi-cante mixes vodka with mezcal and a tangy lime and just a hint of chilli. Meanwhile, the Sunset Slushie mixes a dash of vodka, peach liquor and vanilla with juicy pineapple and mango - perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

The drink reveal comes after weeks of rumours from Nandos fans in the UK. Earlier this month a popular Instagram account called Youngkingstv, posted an image of the new menu, which reads ‘Cocktails. That’s it.’

The post captioned: ‘Nando’s about to start cocktails’ quickly gained over 50,000 likes and even a reply from Nando’s. Nando’s responded to the post with a smirking emoji and a cocktail emoji.

Nandos’ new menu also said to include new draught sagres: ‘Portugal’s favourite golden lager’, which will apparently be available on tap for £5.95 per pint. The new menu additions come after Nandos added the much-loved topped fries to the menu which have been a hit with customers.