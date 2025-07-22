Motorsport’s Rising Star: How 17-Year-Old Jess Smith Is Racing Ahead in the Media World

On July 22nd, 1894, the Paris to Rouen Motoring Contest marked the beginning of motorsport as we know it. Fast forward to today, and the legacy of that very first race lives on, not just on the track, but through the lens of a new generation of storytellers like Jess Smith.

At just 17 years old, Jess is proving that you don’t need a racing licence to make an impact in motorsport. Based in the North West and regularly travelling across the UK, Jess is fast becoming one of the most exciting young names in the world of motorsport media. With a social media reach of over 200,000 in the past 30 days, she’s turning heads across the paddock and across platforms.

Earlier this month, Jess took to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Her highlight? Watching Lando Norris win his home race from the LandoStand. “It was emotional,” she said. “There were over 3,000 fans packed into that stand, all wearing Lando merch and cheering him on. You could feel how much it meant to him, it was like a dream come true.”

But for Jess, race day isn’t just about the spectacle. It’s work. From planning content ahead of time to filming viral videos like her now-famous pass-the-hat clips, she knows how to capture the essence of race weekend. “I prepare content ideas in advance, follow trending topics, and always look for a way to make people smile, like handing out Skittles as part of my marketing.”

Motorsports Media Creator Jess Smith

She’s not just creating content, she’s creating opportunity. Having spent the past few weeks attending events from British F4 to Ginetta Juniors, Jess is building a name for herself and the drivers she works with. And she’s already caught the attention of the industry and this August, she’ll speak on two major panels at The British Motor Show: “The Next Big Thing” and “Driven Women.”

Jess is especially passionate about encouraging more women into motorsport, and says she was thrilled to see so many women behind the scenes at Silverstone. “We’re seeing more and more female marshals, race makers, and creators. I’m proud to be part of this shift, and I want to use my platform to show young girls that there’s a space for them here.”

She cites Laura Mueller, Formula 1’s first female race engineer, as a huge inspiration. “Ten years ago, that role wasn’t even imaginable for a woman. Now we’re seeing real change and it pushes me to do more, speak up, and help open doors.”

Her advice for young women looking to break into the sport? “Go to the smaller race weekends, they’re more accessible, and you can actually speak to drivers and teams. Start conversations, create something different, and most of all, do what you love. That’s how I started, and it’s made all the difference.”

Women in Motorsport - Tamsin Clark, Charlotte Little, Jess Smith ( L-R )

From the historic streets of France to the heart of Silverstone, motorsport has always been about pushing limits and Jess Smith is showing that the next big stars might not be behind the wheel, but behind the camera.

Follow Jess’s journey on Instagram: @js.tracksidemedia

Meet Jess in person at The British Motor Show this August – tickets at www.thebritishmotorshow.live