Morrisons has slashed the price of 1,000 popular products this month to help customers through the January ‘squeeze’ and cost of living pressures. All of the Morrisons price cuts will be locked for a minimum of eight weeks and on average, give customers a saving of 20 per cent per item.

The latest move sees prices reduced on fresh produce, cupboard essentials and family meals to help Morrisons customers purchase quality products at a price that will help make their money go further. Household brands such as Warburtons, Patak’s and Dettol are included alongside Morrisons’ own brand products, so customers can continue enjoying the products they know and love.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive, said: “Today’s cuts demonstrate our continued commitment to doing all we can to help when it comes to the cost of grocery shopping. In addition to the cuts we made to the Savers range at the start of the month and then our fuel promotion, we’re now cutting the price on even more popular products to help make a positive difference to the pockets of our customers.”

The products that have been lowered and locked include items such as sirloin steaks, fruit and vegetables including potatoes, pears and aubergines, sandwich fillers like ham and chicken as well as sweet treats. Household essentials such as kitchen rolls, shampoo and washing detergents are also included.

Earlier this month, Morrisons cut the price of 130 of its lowest-priced Savers products including fresh items, freezer favourites and household essentials. It also offered a 5p off a litre of fuel promotion, highlighting its commitment to reducing prices wherever possible to support customers during this challenging time.

11 popular items that Morrisons have reduced in price

Morrisons British Sirloin Steak 227g £4.85 - £4.35 Morrisons The Best Jacket Potatoes 700g £1.49 - £1.29 Morrisons Conference Pears 4pk £1.59 - £1.39 Morrisons British Yorkshire Ham (Market Street Counter) £1.50 - £1.20 Warburtons 800g Seeded Batch Five Seeds £1.75 - £1.45 Yeo Valley Organic Natural Yoghurt 150g £0.85 - £0.75 Alpro Soya Smooth 4 X 125g £2.00 - £1.79 Mighty Big 3 Roll Kitchen Towel £4.99 - £3.99 Dettol Sanitiser 2.5l £9 - £6 Highland Still Water 1.5l £0.99 - £0.89 San Miguel 4 X 400ml £5.00 - £4.49

