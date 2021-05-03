Mixed reactions to Line of Duty series finale, as H's identity is finally revealed

Viewers have reacted on social media to the revelation.

Some were disappointed with the reveal of H’s identity.

“Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey. I did not wait 10 YEARS FOR THAT ENDING,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “We waited a decade for Buckles to be H?”

However, others were more positive.

“Good job of wrapping it up but also leaving it relatively open to continue,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “I actually really enjoyed that episode. Series 7 announcement ASAP please.”

Line Of Duty, which first aired in 2012, has been a ratings hit for the BBC, pulling in millions of viewers.

Line Of Duty’s penultimate episode earned an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the broadcaster.

Will there be another season of Line of Duty?

A seventh series of the hit drama has not yet been announced.

Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Flemming in the series, said in a tweet on Sunday the support for the programme “has been unreal”.

She added: “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to be a part of Line Of Duty, not just because of the success of the show but the life long friendships we’ve all gained.”