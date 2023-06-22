The US Coast Guard has confirmed the search for the missing submersible is “still an active search and rescue”. This comes after the reported deadline for the remaining estimated oxygen for those on board passed at 12.18pm on Thursday (June 22). The 6.7m (22ft)-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, reportedly had a 96-hour oxygen supply in case of emergencies.

Officials said that the approximated “breathable air” on board the Titan would have run out by 7:18am EDT which was 12:18pm BST. Multiple remotely-operated submarines have joined the search, two of which have already reached the sea floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard told Sky News : "We continue to keep the crew members and the families in our thoughts as we proceed with this search and rescue while we’re cognisant of the time and we’ve factored in a lot of data and information into the search.

"This is still an active search and rescue at this point and we’re using the equipment that we have on the bottom right now, the remote operated vehicles to expand our search capability, and then also to provide rescue capability as well."

Most Popular

Photo issued by American Photo Archive of the OceanGate Expeditions submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Photo: American Photo Archive/Alamy/PA Wire