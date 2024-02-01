Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A monkey which spent four nights in the wild after breaking down the fence at a Highland zoo has been found. The Japanese Macaque was trapped by rangers near Kincraig on Thursday morning and taken home to the Highland Wildlife Park as his bid for freedom came to an end.

Yesterday, footage showed the monkey hiding out in woodland near the village. A widespread search for the fugitive was launched after it escaped from the zoo near Kingussie on Sunday morning, possibly to avoid a fight with rival males.

After crossing the main Perth to Inverness rail line and a number of roads, the monkey – dubbed Kingussie Kong by locals - was spotted in back gardens in Kincraig eating from bird feeders and exploring the surrounds. Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team was called in to aid the search for the monkey using thermal imaging equipment.

Japanese macaques – also known as snow monkeys – have been bred at the zoo for a number of years. Around 40 monkeys call Highland Wildlife Park Home but for four nights the macaque had a taste of life outside the perimeter fence.