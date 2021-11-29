Met Office weather warnings for ice in place as more snow forecast to hit UK

The UK has seen a drop in temperatures over the past few days, with many areas experiencing snowfall and icy conditions (Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The UK has seen a drop in temperatures over the past few days, with many areas experiencing snowfall and icy conditions.

Icy weather is set to continue, with a yellow weather Met Office warning for ice in place until 10am on Monday morning (29 November), covering Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, London & South East England, North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office forecast for Monday said: “Cold start with some icy stretches and fog patches.

“Cloud and rain in northwest, with a little snow on the leading edge over Scotland, moving south along with strengthening winds. Cold in south ahead of this, becoming milder in north.”

However, Monday evening is then set to be mostly cloudy and milder than recent nights, with light rain at times for many. Rain will be most persistent in the northwest, with perhaps an early frost in the southeast before becoming milder.

Tuesday (30 November) will be cloudy with some strong winds and rain, this becoming heavier and more widespread during the afternoon in the north, then moving southeast. It will be much milder than recently, particularly in the south.

Wintry conditions are set to return towards the end of the week, as the Met Office forecast says rain will clear early on Wednesday (1 December), and it will then turn “colder with blustery showers, these becoming wintry across eastern areas on Thursday”.

A band of rain will then push quickly east on Friday (3 December), with snow across the north.

The Met Office said “wintry precipitation” will move eastward overnight on Friday, with snow possible at low-levels across northern England and Scotland for a time, before turning to rain away from high ground.