McDonald’s to cut the price of their double Mcmuffin & the McChicken Sandwich for one day only - how to claim

McDonald’s is cutting the price of two very popular items for one day only. Here’s what, when and how to claim

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read

McDonald’s fans rejoice, as the fast food chain is set to slash the price of two very popular items, including one by 70 percent. McDonald’s said in a statement: "First up, fan favourite, the Double McMuffin is up for grabs for just £1.99 - giving customers a £1.60 saving.

"App users have the choice of succulent sausage patties or crispy bacon, paired with a free range egg and slice of melted cheese in a toasted English muffin.

"From 11am, chicken lovers can bag themselves a true classic, as the McChicken Sandwich is available for the taking, with a massive saving of £2.80, almost 70%, at only £1.39.

"Whether you like your chicken fix at lunchtime or prefer to wait until dinner, this delectable sandwich, topped with lettuce and sandwich sauce tastes even better with a discount."

    McDonald’s lovers will be able to claim both of these deals exclusively through the McDonald’s app. Customers will also be able earn points by grabbing the deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

    The scheme sees every penny spent equate to a point. This means that the Double McMuffin would be worth 199 points on Monday, whilst the McChicken sandwich would get you 139 points.

    Reaching a certain number of points qualifies you for rewards. And, the more the points, the better the reward - 2,500 points can earn you a Double Cheeseburger or a Vegetable Deluxe whilst 4,000 can get you items such as a Big Mac or six Chicken McNuggets.

