McDonald’s will axe five menu items this week as the Chicken Big Mac returns to the fast food chain. The shake-up will allow five new items to become a part of the McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The Chicken Big Mac’s return was announced last week by the fast food giant after the popular menu item caused a frenzy on its debut launch in February 2022 - leading it to sell out in days after customers just couldn’t get enough of the double patty burger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chicken Big Mac is a twist on the classic Big Mac with its recognisable triple layered bun – plus two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and world-famous Big Mac sauce.

Alongside the return of the Chicken Big Mac, McDonald’s are introducing a new limited edition burger named the Steakhouse Stack. This tasty new addition is topped with two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a creamy peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted bun.

Most Popular

Mozzarella Dippers will also be returning to the menu along with seasonal favourites, the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry® and Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry.

But which menu items will be leaving the McDonald’s menu to make way for the new options? Here’s everything you need to know

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald’s food items leaving the menu in March 2023

McDonald’s will axe five popular menu items soon

From tomorrow (March 29), customers will no longer be able to get five of their favourite menu items. Items leaving the menu include the Grand Big Mac, the Grand Big Mac with Bacon, Chilli Cheese bites, Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry and the Galaxy Caramel McFlurry.

When will the Chicken Big Mac be available at McDonald’s?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chicken Big Mac, alongside the new menu items, will be available at McDonalds from tomorrow for a limited time. The new menu will drop on the same day that new promotion Winning Sips launches in the UK.