Comedian Ricky Gervais has shown his support to the new Mastermind 2023 champion. Stuart Field from Sheffield was crowned the winner at the end of the BBC Two quiz show’s Grand Final on April 24.

Stuart’s specialist subject was the iconic BBC sitcom Extras, for which he received a special message of encouragement from the show’s co-creator and star, Ricky Gervais, during his preparation for the final.

Ricky said: “I just wanted to wish you luck on Mastermind, answering questions on Extras. Have fun. And remember, it is not the winning, it is the taking part that counts. Although, if you don’t win you are technically a loser...”

Stuart waited 20 years to apply to Mastermind, and his success in the Grand Final was the result of two decades of preparation and quizzing, both at home and locally.

Stuart said about his win: “Mastermind is the only thing that I actually ever wanted to win, and when I was told that I had won the feeling was utterly astonishing. The bowl is now easily my most prized possession, as I know how hard I worked to win it.

“Over the last twenty years I have put in thousands and thousands of hours of quiz ‘work’ at home, although it has never seemed like work as it has been a labour of love for me. I can’t thank my partner Elaine enough, for how much she helped me toward this amazing win and how patient she was throughout the years.”

Presenter Clive Myrie said: “What a fantastic season of Mastermind it’s been, ending with a bang and a great final with six amazing contenders.

"Huge congratulations go to the new Mastermind Champion Stuart on a fantastic win. I can’t wait to welcome more contenders for another season of Mastermind later this year.”