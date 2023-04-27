Police have launched a huge manhunt following the “suspicious” death of a 35 year-old pregnant primary school teacher. Marelle Sturrock was found dead in her flat on Tuesday morning after she failed to turn up for work.

Police Scotland officers attended Ms. Sturrock’s Jura Street home in Glasgow shortly after 8.40am on Tuesday (April 25) where she was pronounced dead at the scene. Ms. Sturrock’s death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly described Ms. Sturrock’s death as a “tragic incident” and appealed to anyone with information to contact Police Scotland immediately.

“Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident. We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.

“A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues. There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April or speak to any of our officers.”

Officers have also been carrying out extensive search activity at Mugdock Country Park in East Dunbartonshire (approximately 10 miles north of Glasgow) in relation to a man who has been reported missing in the area. “This is being treated as linked to the death of Marelle Sturrock and searches remain ongoing in the area,” confirmed a Police Scotland spokesperson.

Ms. Sturrock was a teacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow. Headteacher, Fiona Donnelly, wrote a letter to staff informing them of Ms. Sturrock’s death.

"It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff. I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.”

She added: "We have had support in school today from our educational psychologists who will be here over the next few days to offer help and advice. I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."