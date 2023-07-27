Two police officers were left injured in Manchester on Wednesday evening (July 27) after being stabbed while responding to a road traffic collision. An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after 4pm on suspicion of dangerous driving in Old Trafford, after a moped was involved in a car crash.

While the two officers were responding to this incident, they were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife. The 26-year-old man, who may have been unconnected to the moped crash, was later arrested, the police said.

During the arrest, the two officers used a taser. An air ambulance was called, and one officer required hospital treatment. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Superintendent Cara Charlesworth said : “This was a serious assault on two officers who were simply doing their jobs and trying to keep members of the public safe.

“Thankfully the injuries inflicted on our officers are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and I commend them for their bravery in bringing the incident to a swift and safe conclusion without risk to the public. One has required hospital treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“I can assure you that we are treating this incident with due severity and whilst I am pleased we have a man in custody, this investigation is in its early days and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances.

“I urge anyone with information about this incident that could assist our investigation to please contact police as soon as possible. This includes if you were in the area at the time and have any footage - including mobile, CCTV or dashcam.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 7621 quoting incident number 2401 of 26/07/2023. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

