Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

Madness has announced it will be embarking on a huge UK tour later this year. The legendary Ska and Pop group are already set to hit the road this summer but have confirmed a new batch of shows.

The six-piece band will kick off their 13-date tour in Autumn, starting in Aberdeen in November and concluding the run with a show in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 1976, Madness were one of the most prominent acts to emerge from the two-tone ska revival. The group have had a groundbreaking 15 singles reach the UK top ten, including “One Step Beyond” and “Baggy Trousers”.

How to get tickets for Madness’ ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Most Popular

General on sale tickets for Madness’ ‘Cest La Vie’ tour will be available from 9:30am on Friday April 28 2023 via the SeeTickets website .

Madness full UK tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November

30 - Aberdeen, P&J Live

December

1 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2- Newcastle, Utilita Arena

4 - Cardiff, International Arena

5 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

7 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

9 - Manchester, AO Arena

11 - Brighton, Brighton Centre

12 - Bournemouth, International Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

15 - London, O2

16 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad