With Married At First Sight set to wrap up its seventh - and one of its most dramatic series yet - some of its original couples are still going strong.

Every year, there are many reality TV shows, with the sole purpose of matchmaking and allowing people to find love, whilst remaining firmly in the public eye.

Romance can even appear where you least expect it. An example of this is Strictly Come Dancing, with the dreaded Strictly curse.

Some examples of the Strictly curse include Dianne Buswell, who left her partner for her 2018 celebrity dancing contestant, Joe Sugg.

With multiple couples made every year thanks to reality TV and more, Betway has shared some past reality TV couples that are still going strong today.

1. Grace Adams-Short and Mikey Dalton (Big Brother)

These two first locked eyes on each other way back in 2006 on Big Brother. Mikey was evicted first, but some may say he won the show, with the two tying the knot in 2009.

Fast forward 16 years and the pair currently have three children with a fourth on the way.

2. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (Love Island)

These two met on season two of popular ITV 2 show Love Island. Despite sleeping with others on the show - Alex with Zara Holland and Olivia with Rykard Jenkins - the two eventually coupled up.

Another couple from that season, Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde are also still together, but Alex and Olivia have remained stronger since they found fame, and love in 2016.

They got married in 2018, and welcomed their first child together this year.

3. Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh (Made In Chelsea)

Made in Chelsea has provided us with some iconic moments, and has a good track record with relationships, with Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing set to tie the knot in the near future.

Hugo and Millie have endured a turbulent relationship, but have since settled down together. We initially saw them hook up on-screen in 2011, but they split after Hugo admitted to cheating with Mills’ pal Rosie Fortescue

Millie was married to rapper Professor Green for three years from 2013 to 2016, and got engaged to Hugo in 2017 before getting married a year later in 2018.

4. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (The Hills)

These two, who twice starred on Celebrity Big Brother, eloped in Mexico in 2008, but a lavish (and very dramatic) ceremony featured on The Hills in 2009. Their son Gunner Stone was born in 2017 and they live in California

5. Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev (Strictly Come Dancing)

The only pair who didn’t meet on a show tailor made to find their contestants everlasting love, Riley was paired up with Kovalev in 2013.

At the time, she was married to Jamie Gilbert, but they split in November of that year and she swiftly began dating Pasha.

Whilst Riley dismissed the notorious Strictly curse, she admits that being on the show could highlight problems that already exist.

6. Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury (Love Island)

These two met on Love Island in 2019, and whilst they didn’t win, they are still going strong.

Their time on the show was fairly plain-sailing, with Tommy not turning his head when Maura Higgins set her eyes on him.