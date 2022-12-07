Louis Theroux’s viral rap track named ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ has been named as one of TikTok’s most played tracks of the year. The track was on various Tik Toks with even a dance dedicated to it, with the likes of Shakira dancing to the song.

As of 2022, Tik Tok is one of the most popular social media apps. It boasts around a million users, spread out over 154 countries worldwide. Khabane Lame is the most followed account with 152 million followers.

The track originated over 20 years ago, and was written on his Weird Weekends series. It was played on over six million Tik Toks and remixed into a genuine club anthem. And despite seemingly fading in recent months, it still makes the top 10.

His rise to stardom on the social media platform began at the start of the year in February. He appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series that has seen the likes of Aitch, Matty Healy from the 1975 and more appear on the show.

Just having a general conversation, they were discussing music with Theroux saying “I have rapped in a programme, I did a Weird Weekend’s episode about rap.” The host, Dimoldenberg said “Do you remember any of the rap?”

And then Theroux starts to rap the lyrics to his now infamous tune. The lyrics are:

“My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds, I’d like to see you wiggle wiggle, for sure. Make me wanna dribble dribble, you know riding in my Fiat, you really have to see it. Six feet two in a compact, no slack, but luckily the seats go back I’ve got a knack to relax.”

Little did he, or probably the host know how huge the song would become. Featuring on TikTok’s top 10 most played songs is the likes of Kate Bush, whose ‘Running Up That Hill’ enjoyed a return to the charts after heavily featuring on the new Stranger Things series.

