News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

London school crash: Police called as several injured after car crashes into primary school in Wimbledon

Police and fire services are responding to an emergency incident after a car crashed into a primary school, leaving several people injured.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read

Met Police said officers were called to reports a car had collided with a primary school building just before 10am. Several people are being treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene , with the fire service also in attendance.

The incident occurred at a school on Camp Road in Wimbledon, south west London. Merton Police tweeted: “Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school. Several people are being treated at the scene. We will share further updates when we can.”

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular

    London Fire said they were at the scene. It is also understood the air ambulance is in attendance.

    This article will be updated.

    Related topics:Met PoliceWimbledonPrimary schoolPeopleLondonFire serviceParamedics