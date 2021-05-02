Line of Duty bingo: how to play bingo based on Ted Hastings quotes and AC-12 clichés during the season six finale

Line of Duty comes to a climax in its season six finale - and you can play our bingo game below (Photo: BBC)

Play along with our Line of Duty bingo game below – but remember to stick to the LETTER of the law...

Line of Duty season six comes to a climax tonight, with millions expected to tune in to find out whether the Gail Vella case will be solved - and whether we’ll learn the identity of ‘H’ – in the finale of season six.

But as well as the famous twists and turns of Jed Mercurio’s cop show, another reason it’s become such a ratings hit is the characterisation, and the famous lines that have become synonymous with Ted Hastings and his AC-12 team.

Whether it’s “bent coppers”, “the letter of the law” or “Mother of God, Superintendent Hastings has most of the best catchphrases.

But look out for other situations that have become Line of Duty staples, such as the prolonged beeeeeeeeep noise of the tape recorder, Steve Arnott’s signature waistcoat or DCS Carmichael’s already iconic smirk.

Then there’s the acronyms. OCG (organised crime gang) is guaranteed to come up repeatedly, but will CHIS (Covert Human Intelligence Source) make a comeback, after everyone in the UK was Googling it after episode one of season six?

You can play along with our bingo card, or if you’re over the age of 18 and you’re off for the Bank Holiday tomorrow, why not turn it into a drinking game? (Drink responsibly though, as Hastings would advise).

Print out our Line of Duty bingo card (Graphic: NationalWorld)