Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child in adorable Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan, 36, has announced she is expecting her first baby with her husband. The Mean Girls and Parent Trap star married her husband Bader Shammas last year.

Lohan took to social media on Tuesday evening to reveal the exciting news to her followers. The Hollywood actress posted a photo of a white baby sleep suit on her Instagram account, accompanied by the words ‘coming soon’ written across the clothing.

Lindsay captioned the adorable snap "We are blessed and excited.” A host of notable celebrities rushed to the comments to congratulate the actress. Donetella Versace commented a trio of star emojis while Lindsay’s mum Dina wrote: "I am over the moon filled with so much JOY and happiness."

"OMG So happy for you!!!!!," wrote Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards underneath the baby reveal. Lindsay Lohan married financial advisor Bader Shammas on 3 April in a surprise wedding. The pair now live together in Dubai.

Who is Bader Shammas?

Bader Shammas, 36, is a financial advisor who currently serves as assistant vice president at Credit Suisse. The financial advisor attended University of South Florida for a degree in mechanical engineering in 2007 before achieving a Bachelor of Science in finance from University of Tampa in 2010.

