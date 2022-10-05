The world’s biggest children’s play park is due to open in the UK next year - and new images of the huge development have been released.

The brand new fantasy village play area called Lilidorei will be located at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland and is due to open in 2023.

Magical CGI images show the fantasy village development which is set to be a one-of-a-kind magical village where it’s Christmas all year round and where fantastical creatures such as goblins, elves, dwarves and pixies are plentiful.

Costing £15m, the forest clearing will feature a settlement of earthy wooden houses with every clan having a unique and specific house.

Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden CGI pictures. Dwarves-Gnome House (top left), Elf House (top right), Hobgoblin House (bottom left), Pixie House (bottom right)

Visitors will be transported into the everyday lives of the troublesome clan members through the unique use of immersive sound and zip wires, slides and climbing walls will connect each area.

The CGI images also show how Lilidorei will look after dark as it’s lit up with fairy lights and Christmas trees.

Director of Lilidorei, Richard Evans, said at the time that it was exciting to see the first structure - an elf house - being put in place and that “no one will have seen anything like it before.”

Aerial view of Lilidorei’s main play structure

The idea for the park was dreamt up by the Duchess of Northumberland and the name ‘Lilidorei’ means “the children’s adventure with play at its heart”.

The whimsical wonderland aims to get children using their imaginations in a screen-free environment and awaken their senses as they journey through the gigantic play structure.

The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

CGI image of Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden which is billed to be the world’s biggest children’s play park

“The saddest thing is when scientists disprove theories, and we are told that the Loch Ness monster doesn’t exist or that the tooth fairy isn’t real or that Santa is make-believe.

“Lilidorei turns all this upside down. It exists and it is captivating. We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic”.

As part of The Alnwick Garden charity , Lilidorei has committed to offering “Free Fridays” during term time to ensure that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas has the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years’ education.