The supermarket has issued an urgent warning to customers who may have purchased a popular snack item from its stores over concerns it may contain milk. The budget retailer is advising any shoppers who have purchased Snaktastic Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips that they could pose a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Lidl has confirmed those with allergies can return the snack for a full refund. They said the affected packets may contain Tangy Cheese flavour Tortilla Chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning applies to 200g packs of the Snaktastic Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips, with the batch code T4B 3142, product code T4B 3142, and best before 22 October 2023.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Most Popular

Lidl is hoping to expand by opening multiple stores in Portsmouth, Fareham and other parts of Hampshire. Picture: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.