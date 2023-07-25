Lewis Hamilton could face finding a new seat in Formula 1 next year as contract negotiations with Mercedes are ongoing. The British driver, 38, has said he is “removed” from the ongoing negotiations over his future with the team.

The seven-time world champion’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 season with reportedly, no resolution in sight. Both the team and Hamilton have spoken publicly to secure an extension to his contract at the team for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Principal Toto Wolff recently said that the deal on Hamilton’s contract was just “days” away, but an outcome on negotiations are yet to be announced. It is reported that a positive outcome failed to materialise in June and nearly two months later, there is still no sign that Hamilton has signed contracts to stay at the team.

After last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton admitted that the situation may continue for several months, saying: “It might be announced at the end of the year, I don’t know”. The driver then added that he had not been involved in the talks for a long time, adding: “Honestly, I just don’t have any more information for you to share this week. It’s with the lawyers, back and forth. I’ve not been a part of it the whole time.

Most Popular

“I’ve been removed from it from the beginning. I wanted to be able to focus on all the other things that I have going on. The team are working on it in the background. There’s no negotiation left, it’s just all the small bits.”

The Mercedes team principal also revealed at last weekend’s Grand Prix that there is no longer any talks around money or the duration of the contract, as both parties have agreed on those fronts. In Budapest, Wolff said: “The status is we haven’t signed it, but emotionally we have done it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the race this weekend was Hamilton’s former Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg, who was left confused by the team bosses statement. The Sky Sports pundit said: “Can someone tell me what that means, when a contract is emotionally done?

“I have no idea where they are at, or why Lewis is taking so much time. All of us hope that he will continue, of course, and it really seems to be the case. Especially with the car progressing now, that’s going to help that contract process also.

Lewis Hamilton has said he’s not been included in talks over his future at Mercedes