The Legoland Windsor Resort has crowned King Charles III in their latest display to celebrate the Coronation. A Lego brick version of His Majesty has been joined by members of the Royal Family in the latest addition to the park’s miniland.

Guests visiting the resort across the bank holiday weekend will be the first to see the latest addition to the attraction’s miniland area. The new build features the King alongside Queen Consort Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they wave to the crowds gathered along the Mall.

Special guests also make their appearance in a replica scene of the upcoming Windsor Concert which features Lego models of the headline acts, including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That. The Prince and Princess of Wales alongside their three children are also featured in the model as they sit watching the concert from the royal box.

The impressive scene was built using more than 25,000 bricks and took a team of expert model makers over 600 hours to create. Chief Model Maker, Paula Laughton, said: “It’s always a joy to be able to recreate iconic moments in British history in Lego form, so we couldn’t miss the chance to mark this once-in-a-generation moment to recreate a coronation in miniature.

“The connection between Windsor and the royal family is as strong as ever and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK and overseas to the resort who we have no doubt will enjoy catching a glimpse of our new King and Queen.”

Legoland has unveiled it’s new miniland display ahead of the King’s coronation

King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations will be on display until the end of November.

