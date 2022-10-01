LEGO has released their new Ideas 21336 The Office set complete with 15 minifigures from the American version of the sitcom.

The idea was submitted as a LEGO Ideas fan design by Jaijai Lewis, and has since been crowdsourced into reality by LEGO Ideas users.

The set comes complete with the full main office and Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) office detachable, and apart from a wall swap it stays very close to the original fan design .

The Office, starring Steve Carell as the Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott as his team of employees go through their everyday work lives, originally ran from 2005 to 2013 and is a remake of the British sitcom of the same name created by Ricky Gervais.

The 1164 piece LEGO model measures 30 centimetres wide complete with all the characters and rooms such as the conference room and Michael Scott’s office.

It also comes with some of the mockumentary’s most memorable props such as a stapler in jelly, Dwight’s office weapons and Kevin’s pot of chilli, and has already received rave reviews from users including Steve Carell himself.

LEGO Ideas 21336 The Office set starts at £104.99, placing it among the more reasonably-priced LEGO sets in recent years.